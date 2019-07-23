ANF files challan against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) submitted on Tuesday challan against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car, reported ARY News.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

Following the submission of the charge-sheet, the court summoned the PML-N leader on July 29.

Sanaullah is currently in judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of 15 kilograms of heroin from his car.

A judicial magistrate had last week extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader until July 29 and directed the ANF to submit charge-sheet at the earliest.

ANF officials produced him before the court amid tight security. Over the course of the hearing, Rana Sana’s lawyer argued that the force has failed to submit challan of the case despite passage of 14 days.

He complained to the judge that his client, who was not feeling well, was not given any sort of relief and medicine by the jail staff.

