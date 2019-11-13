ANF foils bid to smuggle drugs to Denmark

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital while taking action at Allama Iqbal International airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the airport.

The suspect was identified as Iftekhar.

The security forces filed a case against the arrested person and initiated a thorough investigation against him.

Earlier on November 6, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) teams have conducted raids separately in two areas of Punjab province and seized drugs besides arresting two persons.

Read: ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

The seizure and arrests have been made in Faisalabad and Multan where ANF officials seized narcotics from a passenger at Faisalabad airport and drugs from a bus.

According to the spokesperson, the officials recovered 2.5 kilograms of charas while checking a passenger at Faisalabad airport. The person was identified as Abdul Razzak, a resident of Orakzai, who was flying to Doha from the city. Razzak has hidden the narcotics inside sweets which would be smuggled to Doha.

