ANF has all evidences against Rana Sanaullah: Gill

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Gill said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has all evidence against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested on July 1 over his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gill said the ANF will present all evidence in the court against the former minister.

He said ANF officials had already apprehended other people of the network who were involved in drug trafficking. The arrest of Sanaullah concluded the matter, Gill added.

It was alleged that Sanaullah was not getting basic facilities in the jail, the spokesperson said clarifying that the PML-N leader was detained in a big barrack along with his six accomplices.

Sanaullah was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab. The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi on Monday.

The sources further revealed that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house.

ANF sources said that a large quantity of narcotics was recovered from his vehicle and added that a case had been lodged against the PML-N leader in this regard.

Comments

comments