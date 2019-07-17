ANF seeks criminal record of Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has written a letter to the Punjab police seeking criminal record against incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ANF sought criminal record of ten individuals, including the PML-N leader and former human rights minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu, from the police.

Other people whose record has been sought include former union council chairmen Sajid Jatt, Rana Muzaffar, Pervez Jatt and Rana Arshad.

Sanaullah is currently in judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of 15 kilograms of heroin from his car.

A judicial magistrate earlier on Tuesday extended judicial remand of the PML-N leader until July 29 and directed the ANF to submit charge-sheet at the earliest.

ANF officials produced him before the court amid tight security. Over the course of the hearing, Rana Sana’s lawyer argued that the force has failed to submit challan of the case despite passage of 14 days.

He complained to the judge that his client, who was not feeling well, was not given any sort of relief and medicine by the jail staff.

