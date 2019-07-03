ANF seizes 18kg drugs in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid in Karachi claimed to have recovered 18 kg of drugs, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

According to the details, the ANF team recovered 18 kg of drugs at Port Qasim, concealed in a container along with bed sheets.

The said container was booked for North America.

According to the ANF officials, the drugs were smuggled to Karachi from Faisalabad.

On April 17, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a separate action had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during the screening of his bags.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine), also known as crystal, crystal meth or d-meth, is a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked by drug addicts.

