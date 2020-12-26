Web Analytics
ANF seizes 6kg ice from passenger at Islamabad airport

ANF ice Islamabad international airprot

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have seized 6kg of ice from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the sources, the arrested identified as Bilal was travelling to Bahrain from the new Islamabad Airport, where he was caught with the drugs.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel had arrested two women at Islamabad International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs to a foreign country.

Nine packets packed with the contraband medicines weighed over 8.5 kilograms were recovered from the luggage of the passengers departing for Jeddah. A case had been registered against the women.

