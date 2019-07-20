ANF seizes four kilogram heroin, apprehends three suspects near Khanewal

KHANEWAL: The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have seized four kilogram heroin and apprehended three drug peddlers near Khanewal, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ANF on tip-off conducted two separate raids near Abdul Hakeem motorway interchange toll plaza and arrested three drug peddlers. The officials said that ANF recovered four kilogram heroin from their possession.

The drug peddlers were shifted to unidentified place for further investigations, said sources.

Earlier on July 9, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had claimed to have recovered 7kg of drugs in two separate raids in Karachi.

According to the details, the ANF team had recovered 2kg of drugs from a motorcycle at Karachi’s Nati Jati pull and arrested two drug peddlers. The ANF team had also raided at a bungalow in Defence area of Karachi on the identification of two arrested drug peddlers.

