Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


ANF team grills Rana Sanaullah in Lahore jail

Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A five-member team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) quizzed on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to recovery of drugs from his car.

The ANF team, under the stewardship of a grade-20 officer of the force, interrogated Sanaullah inside the District Jail Lahore. He was questioned about the alleged recovery of a huge quantity of heroin from his vehicle.

Sources say the PML-N leader didn’t cooperate with the probe team as he failed to answer a number of questions put to him by it.

Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Narcotics Control has asked the Punjab Police to submit the record of all the accused, including the former Punjab law minister, said media reports.

According to a notification, criminal record related to drugs trafficking, money laundering and funding of proscribed organisations of Rana Sanaullah and others has been obtained until July 15.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sharif family introduced corruption in politics: Sumsam

Pakistan

Direct flights between Pakistan, United States to resume soon: sources

Business

PM approves plan to outsource airport services’ division of CAA

Pakistan

Man who left girl unconscious at Karachi beach after ‘rape’ arrested


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close