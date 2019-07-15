ANF team grills Rana Sanaullah in Lahore jail

LAHORE: A five-member team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) quizzed on Monday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to recovery of drugs from his car.

The ANF team, under the stewardship of a grade-20 officer of the force, interrogated Sanaullah inside the District Jail Lahore. He was questioned about the alleged recovery of a huge quantity of heroin from his vehicle.

Sources say the PML-N leader didn’t cooperate with the probe team as he failed to answer a number of questions put to him by it.

Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Narcotics Control has asked the Punjab Police to submit the record of all the accused, including the former Punjab law minister, said media reports.

According to a notification, criminal record related to drugs trafficking, money laundering and funding of proscribed organisations of Rana Sanaullah and others has been obtained until July 15.

Comments

comments