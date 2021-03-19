Angelina Jolie accuses Brad PItt of domestic violence in court documents

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie has leveled claims of alleged domestic violence against former husband Brad Pitt, reported US Weekly.

Angelina Jolie reportedly filed court documents detailing the abuse on Friday, Mar. 12, and has clarified that she and her children are “willing to offer proof and authority in support” of the said claims.

According to the court documents, the 45-year-old Tom Raider actor has also agreed to provide testimony against 57-year-old Pitt herself along with that of “minor children.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children together; 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. All of them can be a part of the couple’s divorce proceedings and freely speak out in court.

A source close to the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Pitt rubbished the court filing as just an attempt to “hurt” the actor.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the source was quoted as saying by US Weekly.

“The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

Explaining the situation, family law expert and Ideal Legal Group, Inc. founder Evie P. Jeang also told US Weekly, “If Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in the trial.”

“She can say these are the documentation in addition to what she already presented. This could mean it’s a more recent instance (of domestic violence), or further documentation related to what was presented before.”

Jolie and Pitt, popularly referred to as ‘Brangelina’ at the height of their romance, met on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They tied the knot in 2014, before separating in September 2016. They were legally declared single in 2019, however, their divorce is yet to be finalized.

Comments

comments