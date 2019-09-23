Angry Birds PlayStation game will take you on a virtual reality adventure

The Angry Birds PlayStation game is an immersive virtual reality game for the whole family.

Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure is suitable for all ages although it’s VR side is only for kids aged 12 or older.

This challenging game is fun and works really well in a family as a main player dons the PlayStation VR headset to captain a submarine and target treasure while three other players can assist him.

Through the VR headset, the captain sees a virtual view of the world while other players use the TV to solve puzzles.

Players have to work together to get a high score on each level as the game takes you on a virtual reality adventure to the Isle of Pigs.

Sami Ronkainen, creative director at Rovio, said “Angry Birds was one of the big successes when the touch screen came out,” he said. “We are now making use of new interactions in Augmented Reality with Isle of Pigs.”

This was done to make Virtual Reality appealing to a wider audience.

