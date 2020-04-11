Annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar cancelled

JAMSHORO: The Sindh government on Saturday has decided to cancel the 768 annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, ARY News reported.

DC Jamshoro, who is the chairman of mela committee Sehwan announced that due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar has been cancelled.

He said now the urs will be celebrated next year.

The DC said that it was estimated that 1.2 million visits the Sehwan city of annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar hence it would be danger for devotees to gather at Sehwan due to outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Muslim lunar calendar, the annual urs began from 18 Shauban to 20 Shauban at Sehwan But this year district administration has planned to stop all type entry of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar into Sehwan city.

