PESHAWAR: A senior medic died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar.

The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) confirmed the news. Dr Sultan Zeb was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on a ventilator.

He was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated earlier this week. The PDA said the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 20 doctors and 40 health workers in the province.

Since the pandemic began, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 39,458 cases of the virus.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 decided to enlist the help of the public to enforce the government-defined SOPs to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violations, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with its location for authorities to take legal action.

