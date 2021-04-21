Another hot weather spell in Karachi and suburbs from April 23: PMD

KARACHI:Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Heatwave centre has warned of another hot spell in Karachi and suburbs, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Heatwave Centre has informed of the next hot weather spell during April 23-25.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 38-40 ºCelsius during the period. Wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and will shift to Southwest from evening, according to the weather report.

An earlier hot to very hot weather spell persist in Karachi from 31st March till Saturday, 03rd April.

Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.

“Usually, an average temperatures remains 32.5 degree Celsius in March,” according to a weather official. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 04 to 06°Celsius upto Saturday.

The met department advised citizens to observe cautions during the hot hours. People were also advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.

The Met Office had earlier warned that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather.

Met office earlier said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi.

Comments

comments