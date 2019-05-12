Another injured of Data Darbar attack dies, death toll rises to 13

LAHORE: Another injured of Data Darbar suicide attack in Lahore succumbed to his injuries at Mayo Hospital here increasing the death toll in Wednesday’s terrorism incident to 13, ARY News reported.

Tahir Aslam 18, a resident of Pakpattan, who was injured in the blast and admitted at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, succumbed to his wounds today, hospital authorities said, bringing the death toll from the terrorist attack to 13.

The deceased was working at a shop near the spot of the bombing for last 10 years.

The mortal remains of the deceased being transferred to his native village in Pakpattan, Edhi sources said.

Around 25 others were injured and admitted at hospitals of Lahore for medical attendance.

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were martyred and 25 others sustained wounds as a suicide bomber had directly targeted Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar shrine.

According to the initial investigation report released by the police department at least ten people including five elite force personnel were martyred.

According to Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson for chief minister of Punjab, the suicide bomber was a 15-year-old boy who blew himself up near the Elite Force police van stationed outside the 11th century shrine.

Comments

comments