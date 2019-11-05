Another injured of Jaranwala gas cylinder explosion dies

FAISALABAD: Another injured of Jaranwala gas cylinder explosion succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday increasing death toll in the incident to three, ARY News reported.

Abid Rasheed 16, who was injured in an explosion at a gas re-filling shop in Chak 235 of Jaranwala on Sunday was died at Allied Hospital here today.

A gas cylinder exploded during the gas filling at the shop and caused life threatening injuries to shopkeeper Shahbaz and two customers Amir and Abid Rasheed.

Two injured Shahbaz and Amir succumbed to their injuries at hospital on Monday, while Abid Rasheed who was also in precarious condition, died of injuries at the Burn Unit of Allied Hospital today.

The injured was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village.

Cylinder explosions are rampant in the country due to poor safety standards, which claim several lives each year.

Recent fire in Tezgam Express, which claimed 74 lives, also blamed to cylinder explosion in a preliminary investigation of the deadly incident.

