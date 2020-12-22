Another JUI-F leader criticises Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: After Maulana Sherani, former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ameer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb has also criticised policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

Terming Maulana Sherani, an honest man, Maulana Gul Naseeb said the parameters of authenticity have now changed in the JUI-F after the inclusion of rich members in the party.

The election ticket of JUI-F was being awarded on the basis of the money after the joining of Talha Mehmood and Azeemullah, he claimed.

“Old workers stated leaving the party due to confusion.”

He underlined the need for reforms in the ranks of the JUI-F and termed it essential for the future of the party.

Earlier, Maulana Sherani had criticised JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, asking how Maulana Fazlur Rehman could call PM Imran Khan a “selected” leader when he, himself, was “selected”. Sherani had gone on to say that Imran Khan would complete his term and would be elected for the next five-year term also.

Comments

comments