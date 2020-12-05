Another KP doctor succumbs to Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Another doctor died of the novel coronavirus in Peshawar on Saturday, following which the toll of virus-related fatalities amongst doctors rose to 26 in the province.

Dr Anwar Ali Shah had been receiving treatment at a private hospital but succumbed to the fatal virus today. The deceased doctor was a Biochemistry professor at Khyber Medical College.

It is worth mentioning here that so far 26 doctors and 40 health workers have succumbed to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has recorded 3,119 new cases and 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 44 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,303. 2,224 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,441 patients are in critical condition including 46 reported within a day.

The total count of active cases is 52,359 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.58 per cent as compared to yesterday’s record up to 7.3 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 413,191.

