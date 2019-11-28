Another member of Sharif family falls ill, seeks hospitalization for toothache

LAHORE: After former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, another member of the Sharif family, Yousuf Abbas Sharif has fallen ill, ARY News reported.

Yousuf Abbas is currently on judicial remand in a case related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills scam.

Complaining about the toothache, Yousuf Abbas filed an application in accountability, seeking orders to shift him to the hospital from the jail due to treatment. The plea was moved through Jail Superintendent.

“I have been suffering from teeth pain and should be moved to hospital for the proper treatment.”, reads Abbas’s plea.

However, the court turned down plea of the Sharif family member and directed the jail authorities to conduct his proper treatment in jail.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas’ physical remands extended by 14 days

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Abbas are being investigated in the reference filed by the accountability bureau over alleged money laundering through Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 04.

The NAB alleged that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the Chaudhry Sugar mills despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired. The loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan, according to the accountability bureau.

Comments

comments