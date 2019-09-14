Another Naegleria case reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case of Naegleria, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba, has surfaced in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Akbar Asad, a 26-year-old resident of Karachi was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after diagnosed with Naegleria.

Earlier on Friday, Jamshed, 20, a resident of Yousuf Goth, died during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), two days after he was diagnosed with the Naegleria virus.

According to the health ministry, the number of deaths caused by the amoeba has reached 13 in the current year.

On April 20, the naegleria had claimed the life of a patient admitted at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

Dr. Seemi Jamali in a statement had said that Anas s/o Aslam, a patient of brain-eating amoeba naegleria fowleri, who was admitted at the hospital had died.

The health officials had earlier said that the single-cell micro-organism had claimed the lives of seven people in Sindh province.

Read More: Patient dies of brain eating amoeba at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria fowleri had begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain

Comments

comments