Another plane carrying PPEs arrives from China

ISLAMABAD: Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus on Tuesday landed at the Islamabad airport.

The PPEs include 15,0000 N-95 face masks and 5,00000 surgical masks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government for the help on behalf of people and government of Pakistan.

He said there is no shortage of testing equipment in the country in terms of coronavirus and underlined the need of oxygen more than ventilators.

“The provinces can carry out as many as coronavirus tests they want to,”

The chairman NDMA said that they have provided 250 ventilators to the provinces thus so far.

Last month, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Muhammad Afzal had also said that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan.

PM Khan directs provinces to implement smart lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus situation in the country including possible surge in COVID-19 cases in next few days.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister stressed upon the need to strictly follow precautionary measures citing that it could control the virus outbreak.

“We are taking every measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic and public cooperation will be important for successful implementation of government-formulated policy,” he said.

