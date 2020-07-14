Another polio case reported in Lahore

LAHORE: Another polio case has been reported from Lahore’s area of Ravi Town, confirmed Anti-Polio Program on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the affected child is said to be 26 months old his both hands and feet are affected due to deadly virus.

On Saturday, federal government had decided to launch a special anti-polio immunization campaign after the country so far recorded 58 cases of the disabling disease during the ongoing year, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the immunization campaign would be launched in four provinces of the country, especially in the areas that have reported rising polio cases.

“The campaign is titled as targeted response campaign and would begin from July 20,” sources in the national health department said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 11, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Microsoft Founder and Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates discussed the anti-polio drive in Pakistan during a telephonic conversation, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said.

General Bajwa and Bill Gates exchanged views on the anti-polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan.

Bill Gates had said that the armed forces of Pakistan were playing an effective role in the security and monitoring of the anti-polio drive.

