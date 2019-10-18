Another polio case surface from KP

PESHAWAR: Alarming increase in polio cases as one more affectee surfaced from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday.

As per details, the new case was reported from Lakki Marwat area in a three-month-old child. The authorities said the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

The tally of polio cases has reached up to 72 this year in Pakistan. The government has completed various anti-polio drives across the country.

Last week, the government decided to launch an effective sensitization campaign for parents at the federal level to ensure the immunization of their children during every anti-polio vaccination drive.

According to official sources, the decision was made keeping in view the increasing number of polio cases that were being reported throughout the country particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

The sources said that under the plan, public awareness will be created through media on all government advertisements to educate the people on the prevention of their children from the crippling disease.

Comments

comments