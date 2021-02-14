Another suspect arrested in college student gang-rape case

KARACHI: Police arrested on Sunday another suspect in a case pertaining to the kidnapping-cum-gang rape of a college student in Karachi.

The police said Sameer was arrested during a raid near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. Three suspects, Samiullah, Adil and Fawad are already in police custody.

Investigators said they are probing the case with the help of DNA profiling and mobile phone data of the suspects.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate remanded the three suspects in police custody for interrogation till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a government schoolteacher. He said his 16-year-old daughter, a student of first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 for the college but she did not return home.

When she did not come back after the college timings, her family started looking for her, he said, adding the next day, he received a phone call from a police officer who told him that they had found a young girl in an unconscious condition.

He said they rushed to the police station and found his daughter in an unconscious state and then took her to a hospital. Later, the girl in a statement said the suspects kidnapped and gang-raped her.

