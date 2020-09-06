Another vessel carrying 65,000 MT wheat reaches Karachi

KARACHI: Another vessel namely MV Tailwinds carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine reached Karachi and was allowed to be released after qualifying mandatory quarantine inspection.

An inspection team of experts from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) conducted a detail inspection of the imported wheat in light of the requirements of Pakistan’s Import Permit.

Director General DPP Dr Falak Naz supervised the inspection and wheat discharge activities at Karachi port.

Federal Secretary for Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) Omar Hamid Khan contacted the chief secretaries of Sindh and Punjab provinces for seeking their support in unhindered inter-provincial movement of the imported wheat.

The DG DPP, on behalf of the MNFSR secretary, along with wheat Importers had a fruitful meeting with Secretary for Food Department Sindh Laeeq Ahmed, who ensured his full support.

The food minister had been resorting to all options to ensure timely supply of wheat to all regions of the country and to immediately cope with the higher prices of wheat flour.

Resultantly, the wheat prices have been showing a declining trend all over the country as a result of coordinated efforts of all stakeholders in the public and private sectors. The minister had been intending to not only tackle the ongoing wheat price hike issue but also to keep the strategic wheat reserves at required levels.

The third wheat import vessel namely MV Coventry carrying 69,000 metric tonnes wheat will reach Karachi port on September 8. The MNFSR had been regularly supervising all components of wheat import chain and opting for a proactive approach to minimise chances of any kind of delay.

Subsequently, all concerned departments are on board to facilitate wheat import and address the ongoing national issue of wheat price hike. The Prime Minister’s Office is being kept posted on wheat import situation on a daily basis.

