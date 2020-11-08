Another woman allegedly commit suicide in Thar

MITHI: In another incident of suicide in Thar a woman allegedly jumped in well and her niece died while trying to save her life, according to a report on Sunday.

Shaariat 45, w/o Roshan Palli jumped in a well in Kamarhar village of tehsil Dahli in Tharparkar district. Her 15-year-old niece Zahida d/o of Talib tried to save her life but she also fall in the well and died, local people said.

“Ms. Shaariat had mental health problems, which led her to commit suicide,” the SHO of local police station citing relatives of the woman, said.

Two dead bodies were shifted to Khensar hospital for post-mortem procedure.

So far, 108 suicide cases have been reported this year in the desert district, according to the police.

The incidents of suicide by women and other people from the natural resources rich area frequently reported by the media.

In most cases of alleged suicides by women, mental health problems reported as major cause forcing them to commit suicide.

Local activists working on and researching frequent suicide cases in Thar, said the police should treat all cases as murders and register FIRs. They need to launch a proper investigation to ascertain the actual cause.

Social activists working in Thar on suicide cases believe that abject poverty, use of drugs, failure to return micro loans and domestic violence are among major factors behind the rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar district.

