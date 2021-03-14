Web Analytics
ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan tests Covid-19 positive

Asfandyar Wali Khan ANP covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the party’s spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour revealed on Sunday.

He has quarantined himself at Wali Bagh Charsadda, she said in a Twitter statement and requested prayers for his speedy recovery.

“All meetings of ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including “Da Ghani Mela” have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon,” she said.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from Punjab Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman revealed that he has contracted the coronavirus and isolated himself at his home. He appealed to the nation to pray for his swift recovery.

