Ansarul Islam’s ban: Court adjourns hearing till next week

ISLAMABAD: High court was in session today to proceed on the recent ban imposed on JUIF’s subsidiary Ansarul Islam, Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing the ministry of interior was present to explain the reasoning behind the ban which had been demanded by the court in a prior proceeding.

Presenting his arguments in favor of the case, the prosecution argued that the political party in question, Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had written two applications in context of the organization in question.

In one application the political party owned Ansarul Islam as it’s sub-ordinate whereas a second application on the matter it distanced itself from it.

JUIF’s counsel contended that the videos and pictures being propagated of the political entity were old and fabricated and they harbored no ill intentions towards the state, he also ensured that the participants of the ‘Azadi March’ were carrying no firearms or canes.

Justice Athar Minallah directing his attention towards the JUI-F lawyer asked him to change the color of uniforms adorned by those in the organization to avoid undue criticism, a lso adding that he saw a Hollywood actor wearing Khakis, he too could be mistaken for a member of Ansarul Islam.

The court also ordered Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to regulate the participants of the march and ensure a close watch on the participants to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

The court was adjourned till next week for further arguments on the case.

