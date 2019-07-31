Anti-corruption unit seizes properties owned by MNA Javed Latif’s relatives

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart’s relatives who owned properties worth 120 million in Sheikhupura have been seized by the Anti-Corruption Unit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Member National Assembly Javed Latif’s relatives who owned 30 canal and 16 marla’s in Sheikhupura have been revealed as the owners of the property.

The anti-corruption unit handed over the seized land to the Punjab Co-operative Board for Liquidation (PCBL).

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has decided to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif part of its investigation into the Pakpattan shrine land transfer case, it was reported on July 25.

The ACE has written a letter in this regard to the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is serving seven-year prison term in the Al-Azizia case.

It states in the letter that a team of the ACE wants to quiz Mr Sharif inside the jail and seeks permission for the purpose.

A joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the Pakpattan shrine land case had held the former premier responsible for “illegally transferring” shrine land when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1985.

Last year in Dec, the top court constituted the JIT to probe the illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of land belonging to the Auqaf department in Pakpattan district.

The PML-N supremo had earlier appeared before an apex court bench headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the case.

