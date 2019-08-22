Hundreds of houses razed in anti-encroachment op in Karachi

KARACHI: The citizens of the metropolis were once again deceived by builders’ mafia which sold out land belonging to Board of Revenue to the people in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Board of Revenue officials carried out an anti-encroachment operation to retrieved its land in Ahsanabad Sector 3 and Gulshan-e-Brohi, where hundreds of houses were razed today.

The operation resulted in strong protests of the residents as women surrounded the debris of houses and announced not to vacate the location. The residents told media that their houses were turned into rubble without giving any notice prior to the action.

On the other hand, the board’s officials gave its stance that land grabbing mafia has illegally held the government land and no one is authorised to sell the land. They added that the land up to hundreds of acres was retrieved with the assistance of local police in the latest anti-encroachment operation.

Earlier on May 15, an anti-encroachment operation had been launched in Gulshan block-13 for restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to remove encroachments and illegal structures from the route of the KCR within a month.

The anti-encroachment cell personnel had launched the drive from Urdu College railway station and started removing 300 huts and concrete structures made on the track.

The city authorities in the previous phase of the drive against encroachments had cleared 7.2 kilometres of the railway track in district central of Karachi.

