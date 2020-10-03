Anti-harassment unit to be set up in Sindh to check sexual abuse

KARACHI: The Sindh police announced on Saturday to set up an anti-harassment unit (AHU) to check rising cases of sexual assault on women and children.

The announcement came during a meeting presided over by Sindh Home Secretary Dr Usman Chachar. AIG Hyderabad Dr Jameel, DIG Operations Maqsood Memon, senior female police officers and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Memon announced to set up the AHU at the police facilitation centre at Korangi Road. He said it will help check cases of sexual assault and torture on women and children in the province and will improve the access of victims of such offenses to legal aid.

The meeting further decided to launch a campaign to curb the incidence of sexual abuse. Dr Jameel said the proposed campaign on social media will help control sexual abuse cases and foster harmony between the police and the public.

