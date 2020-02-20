Over 100,000 sugar sacks recovered during anti-hoarding op in Kotri

KOTRI: Authorities claimed to have recovered more than 100,000 sugar sacks during a raid conducted at a factory’s go-down in Sindh’s Kotri city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Kotri is a city and the headquarters of the Kotri Taluka of Jamshoro District of Sindh province

In a major action against sugar hoarders over directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ajan raided a go-down of a hi-tech mill in Kotri where more than 100,000 sugar sacks were hidden.

The factory owner is identified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connections with the influential persons in the government.

It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasaan is also a partner in the hi-tech mill, whereas, the father of the mill’s owner was a former officer at Sindh’s Works Department in Karachi who had been facing a corruption case registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Haseeb’s father Habib Shaikh had been released after plea-bargain.

