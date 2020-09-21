Anti-locust operation conducted in Lasbela, says NLCC

ISLAMABAD: The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Monday announced that Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been cleared of the swarms of locusts, ARY News reported.

However, swarms of the pest posing threat to Pakistan’s food security still present in Balochistan, the NLCC said in a statement.

The teams of food security department and Pakistan Army launched an anti-locust operation.

The teams conducted a survey of 1,93,888 hectares of land in 24 hours, according to the NLCC statement.

The swarms of locusts eradicated in a control operation carried out on 707 hectares in district Lasbela of Balochistan.

An anti-locust operation carried out in 11,31,436 hectares of land during last six months and swarms of locusts eradicated with fumigation in the area.

The swarms of locust had effected 61 districts in four provinces of the country, according to the NLCC statement.

The NLCC in an earlier statement said that due to continuous efforts of joint teams formed to combat desert locust, no locust was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, however swarms of locusts were present in a district in Balochistan.

