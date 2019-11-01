Anti-money laundering: Currency declaration counters established at all airports

KARACHI: Currency declaration counters have been set up at all airports around the country in an anti-money laundering move taken by the authorities following the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the administration has established currency declaration counters at all airports of the country after directives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The decision was implemented after making amendments in Baggage Rules 2006 for the providing the declaration forms for the people travelling abroad, sources said.

Under the new law, all passengers are bound to fill the currency declaration form made as mandatory before departing to the foreign countries.

Read: NAB establishes anti-money laundering cell

Those passengers came under the category of ‘adult’ will fill the form if the person is possessing $10,000 while flying to a foreign destination, whereas, minors will be allowed to leave the country over carrying $5,000 with them.

Sources added that the concerned authorities will take legal actions against the people over disinformation. The rule will also be applicable over travelling along with rare stones, jewellery, satellite phone and other expensive assets.

The passengers will also be questioned for the reasons to travel abroad in the declaration form in order to block all mediums leading to the money laundering and terror-financing.

