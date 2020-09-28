Anti-polio drive achieves 94% of its set target in Karachi

KARACHI: The anti-polio drive in Karachi remained successful as 94 per cent of the set target was achieved, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-polio drive kicked off in Karachi on September 21 and ended on September 28 (today).

In a report submitted to the commissioner Karachi by the Anti-Polio Task Force, the drive received an overwhelming response and with the cooperation of the parents 94 per cent target of the drive was achieved.

According to report as many as 17,78,598 children under the age of 5 years were administered anti-polio drops by the vaccinators.

Last week, well-informed sources said that in first three days of the anti-polio drive as many as 30.4 million children were vaccinated against the crippling disease of Polio, out of the set target of 40.16 million across the country.

In Punjab, 1.82 million children under the age of 5 years had been vaccinated by the polio workers. 74,80000 in Sindh, 57,20000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 15,55,489 children had been vaccinated in Balochistan.

Furthermore, 2,68,139 kids were vaccinated in Islamabad, 2,20,586 in Gilgit Baltistan and 6,34,633 were vaccinated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

