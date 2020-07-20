Anti-polio drive: CM Sindh urges parents to get their children vaccinated

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday has urged the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children, ARY News reported.

In his message in connection with the anti-polio drive that has resumed across the country in selected areas after four months due to coronavirus outbreak, the CM said success of the drive depends on the polio workers and the masses.

“Ensure every children is vaccinated in the drive.” Shah urged the parents to get their children vaccinated to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

A special targeted anti-polio drive has resumed in selected districts across the country.

In Punjab, a five-day anti-polio drive has been launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock. Anti-polio vaccine would be administered to a total of 317,783 children upto five years age.

In Karachi, the anti-polio drive has kicked-off in specific towns including Baldia, Orangi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad, during which 260,000 children would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio campaign has begun in South Waziristan district during which more than one hundred thousand children up-to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Five day anti–polio drive has been launched in ten Union Councils of Quetta today During the campaign, more than one hundred ten thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

