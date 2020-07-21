Anti-polio drive continues in parts of country on 2nd day

LAHORE: Special anti-polio drive on Tuesday entered second day in three districts of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of anti-polio programme, as many as 12,840 children were vaccinated against the crippling disease in Lahore, 75,000 in Faisalabad and 17,000 children in Attock on the first day of the campaign.

“Remaining children would be vaccinated in coming days”, the spokesperson added.

The campaign kicked-off after suspension of four months on Monday in selected districts across the country.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and following the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) guidelines and Polio Oversight Board recommendations, the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme had suspended all Polio related activities in the last week of March, except surveillance.

During the campaign, social distance and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is being ensured in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers have been provided to the polio workers.

The decision to revive the campaigns was taken in consultation with all provinces. The formal approval to resume anti-polio campaign had been sought from the technical advisory group in June

