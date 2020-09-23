Anti-polio drive enters third day in Sindh

KARACHI: Anti-polio drive enters its third day in Sindh including Karachi today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The drive to administered anti-polio drops to the children will continue till September 27 in the 29 districts of the province. The parents of the children under the age of five years have been urged to administered anti-polio drops to their children in a bid to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

The health department has set target of 91,48,355 children to administer anti-polio drops.

The polio eradication programme has put strict measures in place for all staff following the government’s set guidelines on COVID-19 preventative measures.

Last week, another polio case had been reported in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally of cases to 19.

According to the health department, the case was reported in Qila Saifullah an area of Balochistan, where a 12-month old minor was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached 19.

