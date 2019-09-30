12-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Kohistan today

KOHISTAN: A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign has begun in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (today).

According to the provincial health department, more than 85,000 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign will also begin today in Torghar district where about 40,000 children will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The government has devised a comprehensive plan for the security of polio teams.

Earlier, Sept 23, two new polio cases were confirmed from Lakki Marwat district, taking the number of such cases to 66 in the country this year.

According to sources, a six-month-old infant, resident of Kotka Mushkalam, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat, was tested positive for the poliovirus.

The second child was an eighteen-month-old infant, a resident of Kotka Bazee Sheikh, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat.

Prior to that, two cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A 30-month-old girl and a 23-month-old boy were tested positive for the crippling disease.

It was reported that their parents had refused to vaccinate the children.

