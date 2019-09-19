Sindh govt launches anti-stray dog campaign across province

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced to start a campaign for the elimination of stray dogs across the province, ARY News reported.

“All District, Union Councils, Metropolitan Corporations should immediately launch a campaign to cull stray dogs,” said a notification released by Sindh Local Government Department.

The government also directed to launch an anti-stray dog campaign in Hyderabad Sukkur and Larkana districts.

The step has been taken over the day-by-day increase in dog bite cases across the province.

Earlier on Tuesday, a minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana.

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office. His mother said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Initially, according to the woman, her son was taken to a government hospital in Shikarpur where he couldn’t get the vaccine. Then, she brought him to Larkana’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital but to no avail, resulting in the death of the boy.

Comments

comments