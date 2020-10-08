Anwar Majeed, others indicted in Pink Residency reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad indicted OMNI Group Chief Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, and others in Pink Residency reference, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The case was taken up by AC Judge Azam Khan. Accused Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others were indicted by the court in the reference, however, the accused refused to accept charge sheet against them and pleaded innocent.

Later, the court after summoning three witnesses in the reference adjourned the hearing till October 16.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi branch had filed a reference against the chief executive officer (CEO) of Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, former assistant commissioner Muhammad Garho and others.

The reference has been filed in an investigation into holders of public office, legal persons, and others allegedly involved in the ongoing fake bank accounts case pertaining to misuse of authority in the allotment or regularisation of government land in favor of M/S Pink Residency and others.

Those named in the reference are accused of misusing their authority and causing losses worth Rs 2.5 billion to the national exchequer. NAB Rawalpindi, as part of its reference into the allotment of over 30 acres of land worth Rs 2.5bn, has cautioned the relevant authority to avoid any further sale or purchase of land.

