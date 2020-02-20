ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

“Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate General Sindh, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleague s at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” Anwar said in the letter.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, however, said that Anwar Mansoor did not resign wilfully but was asked to do the same by the government.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem also maintained that Anwar Mansoor Khan was asked to submit his resignation after the government found his reply to the court in Justice Faiz Isa case against its stance.

