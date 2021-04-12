App launched to help matric, intermediate students prepare for exams

KARACHI: When the majority of matriculation and intermediate students are finding it hard to continue their online studies due to periodic suspension of classes amid coronavirus outbreak, a mobile application named Edkasa has been launched to help them prepare for the upcoming annual examinations.

Matric and Intermediate students from classes 9-12 can view over 4,500 video lectures on-demand and take quizzes based on 15,000 past paper multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to gauge their understanding of specific topics

Talking in ARY News’ program Bakhbar Savera, Chief Education Officer of Edkasa, Anum Sadiq said the app has been introduced with an aim to facilitate the students to get themselves prepared for their annual examinations.

Replying to a question, Anum Sadiq said around 22 boards across the country have been covered in this mobile application and chapter-wise video notes are explained by the teachers in a polite and easily understandable way.

She said it took seven to eight months to complete the application and launch it for the students. She also lauded the heroic effort of the team.

