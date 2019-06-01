Apple is getting rid of iTunes after 18 years: report

Apple is retiring its iconic product, iTunes, after nearly two decades according to Bloomberg. Since 2001, it has served as the home for users’ music, television and podcast libraries.

A trio of new apps will be launched by the company for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes. It is expected to be unveiled at the tech giant’s Worldwide Developers Conference starting Monday.

Through the Music app, customers would be able to manage their Apple gadgets which is likely to retain some of iTunes key features including song purchases and phone syncing.

The fate of the iTunes store for Microsoft Windows is still unclear though.

The iTunes store transformed the music business since its launch in 2003 and kick-started the digital commerce revolution. The platform allowed consumers for an organised collection of music from different sources including music blogs and thumb drives.

Due to a technological shift towards streaming, platforms like Spotify, Google Play, Pandora and SoundCloud have ended Apple’s domination.

