Apple could offer its upcoming line of MacBooks in multiple colour choices like the 24-inch iMac if a new leak from controversial leaker Jon Prosser is accurate.

This design philosophy is expected to continue down the Mac product line and a prolific leaker has confirmed it. The source stated “colours for average consumers” alongside an old image from an Apple event.

This suggests that colour options would be made available for consumer devices, where “pro” Macs will have more subdued shades of gray and silver, the report said.

The iMac has a saturated back panel with muted colours on the faceplate. Apple announced the transition to Apple Silicon would take two years during its 2020 WWDC.

The products released so far have been aimed at consumers, so the company is likely to focus on pro Macs for its next releases. Expect a refreshed design and a new M-series processor in the next MacBook Air once Apple’s pro Macs have been released.

The recently unveiled iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and over a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

It also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac.

The new iMac comes in a spectrum of seven vibrant colours — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver.

