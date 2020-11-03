Web Analytics
Apple secretly adds new button to iPhone

Apple added a new customizable ‘Back Tap’ button in its update of the mobile operating system on September 16 for performing specific tasks.

The company in its iOS 14 secretly introduced a Back Tap feature that allows users to double or triple tap the back of your phone to perform specific tasks on your phone.

It is a non-physical button which can be enabled by going to Settings on your iPhone. You will be Back Tap button by scrolling down in Accessibility > Touch.

Users will select double-tap after turning on the button where they can choose the function to perform specific task by double-tap.

Taking screenshot by double-tap is one popular function of iPhone, whereas, other functions include App Switcher, Control Center, Home, Lock Screen, Mute, Notification Center, Reachability, Shake, Siri, Spotlight, Volume Down, and Volume Up, reported Fox 8.

This will also allow users to access the custom shortcuts by double or triple tap which works from the lock screen, the home screen and within apps.

