Apple issues security alert for iPhone, iPad users

Apple has asked all iPhone and iPad users to urgently update their iOS to 14.4.2 in view of security threats, according to a report by Forbes.

The company urges users of the affected devices to download iOS 14.4.2 as soon as possible to fix a vulnerability in Apple’s WebKit browser engine which has already been actively exploited.

“Zero-day” security flaws are those that are used in attacks before software developers become aware of the flaws — the developers have “zero days” to fix the flaws.

The security flaw exists in all iPhones and iPads running earlier iOS versions and attackers may already be using these details to attack people’s Apple devices.

Apple has deemed the vulnerability so serious that it has also released iOS 12.5.2 so people who own devices such as the iPhone 6, iPhone 5S and older iPads can also update their iOS 12 operating systems.

