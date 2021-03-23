Apple slapped $2 million fine for selling iPhone 12 without a charger

The Consumer Protection Agency of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo has imposed $2 million fine on Apple in its recent decision for not providing phone charger in iPhone 12 box.

It said that Apple’s action was a violation of Brazil’s Consumer Defense Code. It is also probable that there have been complaints and petitions by aggrieved buyers since the iPhones began selling in the country, GIZMOCHINA reported.

Apple was first notified of the alleged violations in December 2020 to which the company had responded that by stating the decision was based on ensuring a better environment with a reduced carbon footprint.

Earlier, there were also accusations that the company gave incorrect information on the water-resistance capabilities of the device that has led to losses for consumers whose smartphones got immersed in water and did not get a replacement or repairs of their devices within the warranty period by Apple.

However, Apple has not made any official response about the fine but it has an option to launch an appeal against the decision.

If Apple is unable to overturn the fine, it could have global ramifications for the company as well as a few other manufacturers who had joined Apple in omitting accessories from their packages on environmental or other considerations.

It is known that some manufacturers have cut a deal with the regulator, thus avoiding the fine.

