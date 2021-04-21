Apple unveils AirTags to help users find missing items

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has unveiled its long-awaited AirTags to help users find missing items by tracking the small device through the ‘Find My’ app.

The AirTags were unveiled during Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event. The event was presented virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the details, AirTags can be attached to keys, a wallet or other items and provides notifications when you become separated from the item.

It is a small, circular device with an Apple logo at the center, and is equipped with bluetooth connectivity to pair with an iPhone or iPad. Using the ‘Find My’ app, the system provides step-by-step directions to locate the tag and the missing product.

However, Apple clarified that the new device is not for tracking people and has added privacy features to ensure the new AirTags are not used for anything but to find inanimate objects.

Each device costs $29, but also come in a four-pack for $99, and pre-orders start Friday, with AirTags being available April 30, Mail Online reported.

In a statement, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing said, “We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag… to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives.”

The tag itself is a small, IP67 water and dust resistant disc that can be personalized with a custom message or an emoji, on its laser-etched stainless steel body.

