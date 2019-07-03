APS attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz bags Diana award

LONDON: Valient boy Ahmed Nawaz, a survivor of 2014 APS attack, continues to make Pakistan proud as he bags Diana Award in London for his campaign related to the education of youth.

As per details, the award ceremony was held at the British Parliament.

Ahmed is first Pakistani to receive the Diana Award. He was honored for his services for the education of youngsters.

It is worth mentioning that Ahmad Nawaz excelled in GCSE [General Certificate of Secondary Education] examinations in the UK, securing top marks. He secured six A* and two As in his eight international GCSE exams. He took to the social media to make this announcement, drawing widespread appreciation from numerous quarters for his feat.

“Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission to Oxford University,” the 17-year-old tweeted last year in August.

Ahmad was attending a lecture in the APS when the school came under attack. He received a bullet in his arm and narrowly escaped death. He then moved to a changing room for shelter where he and others came under fire for the second time but he managed to dodge death once again.

Three months after the tragedy, he was shifted to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. A vein from his leg was transplanted into his arm.

At least 131 school children and 10 people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed APS of Peshawar on December 16, 2014. This is considered the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history.

