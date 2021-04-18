APTMA to donate 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for poor

LAHORE: Textile mills owners body has announced to donate 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the vulnerable segments of the society amid deadly third wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Adil Bashir has said that its members have decided to bear the burden of importing and administering more than 100,000 doses of vaccine to the public at large who can not afford to bear the exorbitant cost of the vaccine.

The third wave of the the pandemic has hit Pakistan hard and this is high time that the business community and affluent class of the society should come forward and contribute to the welfare of the people, he said.

He said the APTMA has decided to fulfill its corporate social responsibility without any delay.

APTMA chairman said that the severe impact of the pandemic suggests that the government alone could not deal with the situation.

He recalled that last year APTMA had donated Rs50 million towards the Prime Minister’s Fund to fight against the pandemic.

